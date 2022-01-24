CASETiFY launches recycled iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, customized magnetic chargers, more

Just after getting in on the Peanuts action last week with a new series of Snoopified accessories, CASETiFY is back to start the week with a new series of iPhone 13 cases and add-ons. Delivering a new MagSafe-enabled version of its recycled iPhone 13 cases, there is also an all-new magnetic wireless charger and more from CASETiFY, outlined below.

CASETiFY launches new recycled MagSafe cases for iPhone 13

Last fall alongside the iPhone 13 launch, CASETiFY debuted a new series of its recycled cases. As appealing of accessories as they were for the environmental focus and novel designs, the omission of MagSafe was a big critique for the $60 price points. Now the brand is back to remedy the situation by pairing Apple’s magnetic charging standard with its recycled CASETiFY iPhone 13 cases.

This time around, you’re looking at much of the same recycled form-factor as before, with 65% reused materials making up the military-grade shock-absorbing design. There isn’t an exact breakdown of where CASETiFY is sourcing those materials, though it notes that there is a mix of upcycled phone cases as part of its RECASETiFY program as well as plant-based materials.

The big selling point though is certainly the inclusion of MagSafe support, with one of the magnetic rings embedded into the back of the clear case. Available across the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups, you’ll find support for the charging standard with several different styles included in the selection. Pricing for the refreshed offerings now starts at $75, an increase from the originals but well worth the added cost.

CASETiFY is also bringing that same sustainable focus to Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack with some new covers. Made with 50% recycled plastics, these soft-grip covers slide over Apple’s power pack and offer various designs at $25. You can check out the entire selection of them right here for a better idea of what to expect from the current lineup.

New customizable MagSafe chargers from CASETiFY, too

Alongside the new MagSafe version of its recycled cover, CASETiFY is also taking today as an opportunity to drop its very first magnetic wireless charger. As far as things go in the world of third-party MagSafe chargers, these are pretty standard 7.5W offerings with the ability to go up to 15W for Android devices.

But in true CASETiFY fashion, you’ll be able to customize the look of the iPhone 13 accessory with various designs. While none are available at present, this new product category should also be included in any future collaborations that the brand does. So it likely will just be a matter of time before you’ll be able to rock a CASETiFY MagSafe charger decked out in Disney imagery and more.

Each one, customized or not, will sell for $40. That’s likely going to be a tough sell for many, considering Apple’s official offering sells for $39. Though if the ability to add some flair in with a more unique design is appealing at all, the slower charging speeds may likely be worth the trade-off, especially once you consider the possibilities of any future collaborations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!