Save up to $440 on MSI’s Summit E13 Flip Evo or Alienware’s x17 R1 RTX 3060 laptops from $999

Amazon is offering the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo Laptop with 4.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB/Iris Xe Graphics for $1,099 shipped. Matched at Newegg where a mail-in rebate can drop the price further to $999. Down from $1,400, today’s deal marks new all-time lows all around and is the first major price drop since it was released. There’s a 13-inch IPS display that fully supports multi-touch for an interactive experience. It also packs Intel’s 11th Generation Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics that offers plenty of performance without sacrificing portability. Plus, with Wi-Fi 6E in tow and a 180-degree hinge, you’ll be able to use this laptop anywhere and in multiple ways. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the Alienware x17 R1 17.3-inch Laptop with 4.6GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,939.98 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $2,380, today’s deal saves $440 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed with gaming in mind, this laptop packs a 1080p 360Hz display and RTX 3060 graphics card. On top of that, you’ll find an 8-core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM alongside 1TB of NVMe storage here.

Of course, if you want to start PC gaming without using a laptop, consider building your own desktop. Right now you can pick up the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PRO Wi-Fi AM4 motherboard for $187 at Amazon. That’s a match for the all-time low there, and it’ll pair well with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor that’s also on sale for $260 right now.

More on the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo Laptop:

The Summit E13 Flip EVO features the 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor & Intel Iris Xe graphics, delivering heavyweight performance with lightweight portability which will keep you in the flow, wherever you go.

Crafted in an ultra-thin and light aluminum chassis, the Summit is made to be both portable and stylish. The 180 degree hinge makes it easy to share your content and ideas with others.

Equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, maintain a smooth a stable network speed even when sharing the network with multiple users. Enjoy smooth online video streaming or large file transfers.

