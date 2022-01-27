Save up to $440 on MSI’s Summit E13 Flip Evo or Alienware’s x17 R1 RTX 3060 laptops from $999

Amazon is offering the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo Laptop with 4.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB/Iris Xe Graphics for $1,099 shipped. Matched at Newegg where a mail-in rebate can drop the price further to $999. Down from $1,400, today’s deal marks new all-time lows all around and is the first major price drop since it was released. There’s a 13-inch IPS display that fully supports multi-touch for an interactive experience. It also packs Intel’s 11th Generation Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics that offers plenty of performance without sacrificing portability. Plus, with Wi-Fi 6E in tow and a 180-degree hinge, you’ll be able to use this laptop anywhere and in multiple ways. Head below for more.
Also on sale today is the Alienware x17 R1 17.3-inch Laptop with 4.6GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,939.98 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $2,380, today’s deal saves $440 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed with gaming in mind, this laptop packs a 1080p 360Hz display and RTX 3060 graphics card. On top of that, you’ll find an 8-core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM alongside 1TB of NVMe storage here.
Of course, if you want to start PC gaming without using a laptop, consider building your own desktop. Right now you can pick up the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PRO Wi-Fi AM4 motherboard for $187 at Amazon. That’s a match for the all-time low there, and it’ll pair well with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor that’s also on sale for $260 right now.
More on the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo Laptop:
- The Summit E13 Flip EVO features the 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor & Intel Iris Xe graphics, delivering heavyweight performance with lightweight portability which will keep you in the flow, wherever you go.
- Crafted in an ultra-thin and light aluminum chassis, the Summit is made to be both portable and stylish. The 180 degree hinge makes it easy to share your content and ideas with others.
- Equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, maintain a smooth a stable network speed even when sharing the network with multiple users. Enjoy smooth online video streaming or large file transfers.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!