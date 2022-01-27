Oakywood’s handmade Qi-ready AirPods 3 case wraps your Apple earbuds in oak or walnut wood

Oakywood has now introduced a new wooden AirPods 3 case. The latest model AirPods 3 were introduced in the last quarter of 2021 and Oakywood – one of our favorite new accessory makers – now has a gorgeous wooden home for them. We have a had a chance to go hands-on with a number of its naturally-derived and handcrafted products thus far, from the iPhone 13 MagSafe case to the wooden Qi charger, among others, and now it’s time to take a quick look at the latest AirPods solution. Head below for more details.

New wooden AirPods 3 case from Oakywood

The new wooden AirPods 3 case from Oakywood makes use of handcrafted walnut or oak wood shells. Covered in natural oils for a “refined finish,” these made in Poland cases fit “snugly against the Apple case and [are] safe for the audio equipment,” according to Oakywood. Alongside cutouts to let the hinge function and allow the charging status light to shine through, Oakywood also says the wooden shells offer up additional drop protection while allowing the inner Apple charging case to easily come in and out.

When designing the AirPods 3 wooden case, we took care of all the details that make a big difference. Precisely adjusted shape is ensuring easy setup and removal of the case. We focused on simplicity – a thin layer of wood resembles the original shape of the AirPods case. Finally, we have chosen a durable, timeless material – real walnut and oak wood, which blends flawlessly with top-shelf technology.

Speaking of charging, despite the luxurious wood frame in play here, the brand is confident its oak and walnut case is compatible with QI wireless chargers, and in our experience its wooden accessories generally are.

The refined, manual processing of wood makes the case precisely adhere to the AirPods and provides them with full protection against falls. The wooden case is compatible with QI wireless chargers, easy to assemble, and made in Poland.

The latest model wooden AirPods 3 case is now shipping for $45 in both the walnut and oak finishes. As per usual with Oakywood’s gear, the company will see one tree planted for each case it sells (you can get more details on that right here).

