Tested: Oakywood’s MagSafe case wraps your iPhone 13 in natural walnut or cherry wood

After coming away pleased with the iPhone 12 models last year, it’s time to take a hands-on look at the new Oakywood iPhone 13 Wood MagSafe case. Oakywood makes a plethora of accessories for your Apple gear and desktop, many of which feature natural wood finishes like the new magnetic wood desktop accessories and the walnut monitor stand shelf we previously reviewed. And now it’s time for our review of the new Oakywood iPhone 13 Wood MagSafe case in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Oakywood iPhone 13 Wood MagSafe case review

The Oakywood iPhone 13 Wood MagSafe case comes in walnut and cherry wood finishes, with the former on display for this review. Each purchase of this “eco-friendly” case will see Oakywood plant one tree on your behalf as well.

These cases are made of cherry or walnut wood, covered with a natural varnish, and then attached to a durable polycarbonate shell. That essentially amounts to a solid wooden back panel with the poly material surrounding the sides, top, and bottom of your phone as well as the camera array. The usual front display and camera sensor lip have been raised up to protect against tabletops and the like with fully functioning covers protecting the power and volume buttons.

Oakywood has also outfitted its iPhone 13 Wood case with magnets so it is compatible with the wide range of MagSafe-ready accessories from Apple and third parties:

The magnets built into the iPhone 13 case ensure compatibility with MagSafe accessories. Take full advantage of the possibilities enabled by using the iPhone 13 in the MagSafe system: quick, wireless charging, and convenient attachment of your device to any MagSafe accessory.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Precise fit – the case is designed for convenient and quick installation of all iPhone 13 models: iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

models: iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Compatible with MagSafe accessories – MagSafe charger, Qi chargers, wallets, car mounts

Built-in magnets – effective and simple installation of dedicated accessories

Genuine walnut wood – with unique grain and color, attached to a solid polycarbonate shell, guaranteeing excellent protection of your device

Lightness and comfort – the MagSafe case from Oakywood is made by our woodworking specialists, who do their best to make your device feel great in your hand.

9to5Toys’ Take

After having a chance to go hands-on with the case for a few weeks here, I can confidently say it is among my favorite wood options out there thus far, much like it was last year. I, for one, would have preferred a fully wood case with much less of the polycarbonate shell poking out, but that in turn would likely make for a far more rigid experience that likely costs more and is harder to get your phone in and out.

The wood panel is a nice one with a smooth grain pattern running through it that will be slightly different on everyone’s case. I might have left it a little bit more rough to the touch, so you really feel like there’s a piece of wood in your hand. But most folks would likely prefer the glass-smooth treatment Oakywood has implemented here.

The MagSafe, magnetic accessory, and Qi-charging experience has been solid with everything working as intended. The connection to Apple’s MagSafe charging puck is rock-solid, no complaints here.

If there was one thing with regards to the physical design I might register a complaint about, it’s the inside. It’s smooth and probably won’t scratch your phone at all, but it would have been nice to see one of those microfiber linings in there – especially at this price point – much like we have seen from some of the other brands this year. A minor gripe that doesn’t really make much of a difference in the end, but it would have been a nice touch.

In the end, the Oakywood iPhone 13 Wood MagSafe case is great option for anyone looking to wrap their device in a natural wood material. The price is slightly higher than I would like at $45 a pop, but our exclusive discount code will knock that down to just over $38 shipped anyway. You can get more details on the exclusive discount code right here.

