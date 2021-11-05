Tested: Hands-on with Oakywood’s 15W wireless wooden magnetic Qi charger

Oakywood — makers of gorgeous wooden tech and desktop accessories — launched its OakyBlocks and wooden wireless charger just last month, and it’s time to take a closer look. The lineup consists of a range of walnut or oak wood desktop accessories including the Qi-enabled wireless charger on display today as well as the Large Tray seen in our recent Gunnar review, a pen tray, phone stand, sticky notes holder, and more with magnetic modular designs. You can learn more about the entire lineup in our launch coverage, but be sure to head below for our Oakywood wooden wireless charger review in the latest entry to the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Oakywood wooden wireless charger review

The new Oakywood wooden wireless charger or OakyBlocks Charger is a handcrafted wireless Qi charger for all of your devices that support the cord-free charging standard. Measuring out at 3.7- by 3.7 inches, it is available in walnut or oak wood, the latter of which is on display for this review.

It’s a chunky, solid-feeling wooden block that lines up perfectly with the rest of the OakyBlocks gear. The rounded edges give it a slightly softer look while still maintaining that sort of rugged, natural vibe that likely had you interested in the first place.

Alongside the included nylon power cable (60 inches long, no power adapter included), a nice cork treatment along the bottom makes for a smooth, scratch-free experience. You’ll also find a nice almost stamped Oakywood logo along the bottom, much like the matching Desk Shelf we reviewed previously.

It can pass up to 15 watts of power to your smart gear, features what Oakywood refers to as “advanced temperature control,” and is more than capable of passing a charge through thinner cases:

Place and charge, mix and match! The OakyBlocks wireless charger is a smaller version of the popular Oakywood charger that allows inductive charging of all Qi-enabled devices. Fast, 15 W charging speed, compact dimensions, the possibility of connecting the wireless charger with other OakyBlocks modules. Place and charge your gear, mix and match your OakyBlocks!

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Fast wireless 15 W charging

Advanced temperature control

Handcrafted in solid walnut or oak wood

Built-in magnets allow you to connect the charger with other OakyBlocks compatible with all Qi-enabled devices (iPhone 8-13, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, etc.)

Compatible with devices in a case (up to 4 mm thick)

150 cm (60″) nylon cable included (power adapter not included)

Cork bottom – makes no scratches

Dimensions: 9.5 x 9.5 cm (3.7 x 3.7″)

9to5Toys’ Take

The Oakywood wooden wireless charger, much like the other pieces in the lineup, has been a joy to use for the past couple of weeks. The actual craftsmanship here is wonderful — a nice blend between being really smooth and soft to the touch, while still feeling and looking like wood on your desktop.

Alongside the cork bottom, which is a particularly nice touch that does exactly what it should, the heft and overall user experience has also been ideal. It’s just robust enough to stay in place on your desk during regular use — taking your phone on and off — without being overly heavy or cumbersome to reposition if needed.

A series of built-in magnets allow it to neatly snap together with the other pieces in the OakyBlocks lineup, which is great for folks looking to invest in the lot. While there is no MagSafe or magnet-based charging here, it’s a flat, desktop Qi-enabled block that doesn’t really require the MagSafe treatment anyway, as far as I’m concerned.

The 15 watts of juice and ability to pass a charge through 4mm thick cases has also functioned just as intended as well.

The Oakywood wooden wireless charger comes in at $59 shipped in either oak or walnut. That’s a price that seems a little too steep for this kind of thing until you realize how nice the real wood feels and looks on your desktop. Not to mention the up to 30% price drop Oakywood offers when purchasing more than one OakyBlocks product. Plus, on top of that, you can use our exclusive 9to5 discount code at checkout to knock and additional 15% off, which makes pricing far more digestible overall (this code can be used on anything sitewide as well, more details here).

