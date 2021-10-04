LEGO’s latest Art set lets you assemble a custom mosaic from over 4,100 pieces

Today, we’re getting a first look at the latest addition to the LEGO Art collection with a new mosaic. Revealed via Amazon UK, the upcoming LEGO Art Create Together set will allow builders to assemble their own unique nine-design mosaic out of over 4,100 pieces. There’s also an alternative build that depicts the iconic Classic Space minifigure. Head below for all of the details on the upcoming set.

LEGO Art Create Together assembles a new brick-built mosaic

While we’ve seen the likeness of everything from iconic characters from Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney recreated in the unique home decor sets, not to mention classic Andy Warhol paintings and even a world map, all of the LEGO Art sets so far have been focused on building one model out of three or four different designs.

Now the LEGO Group is mixing things up with the announcement of its latest Art set, the new Create Together set. This build doesn’t stray too far from the norm that we’ve seen from past mosaics, as there are still the same techniques and overall design in the set. You’re looking at 4,138 pieces overall, just about all of them being studs that can be assembled on a frame to build various images. Fittingly, this is also the first LEGO Art set that isn’t targeted at the 18+ age range.

From there, things are changed up with what you’ll actually be recreating with the various studs and tiles. Instead of creating just a single portrait, the build is geared towards letting you make nine different designs at a time. There are 36 different miniature mosaics to choose from ranging from dinosaurs and pizza to hearts, fruits, and more.

While there are many options for the miniature mosaics, everything can also be used to make a single portrait, which is arguable my favorite part of the build. Assembling the iconic white LEGO spaceman, the build has a bit of a retro call back to LEGO fans who grew up with or are still invested in Classic Space.

Also unique to the LEGO Art Create Together set is that this is only the second time that the frame pieces will be available in white. We first saw the new bricks included in the World Map, but aside from the massive piece of wall art, all of the other mosaics use black borders.

As expected from the typical LEGO Art mosaics, the Create Together set will enter with a $119.99 price tag. It’ll launch come November 1 where it will be available direct from LEGO Shop alongside other retailers like Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With the LEGO Group slated to retire the first wave of its Art mosaic sets at the end of the year including Iron Man, Darth Vader, and more, now it makes sense to see a new batch of these home decor sets on the horizon. While I’m sure many younger builders will find the customization to be a fun aspect of the set, I’m going to be adding this to my collection solely for the ability to build the classic spaceman.