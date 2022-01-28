Ubiquiti launches new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 Pro access points with 5.3Gb/s speeds and more

After seeing Ubiquiti launch its very first Wi-Fi 6 products over a year ago at the end of 2020, the company is back with its latest and greatest networking upgrades. The new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 Pro access point arrives with higher-end features over its predecessor, like 5.3Gb/s throughput, support for 300 devices, and a dual-band radio equipped with 160MHz channels. Head below for all of the details.

Ubiquiti launches new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 Pro access points

Marking the third addition to Ubiquiti’s lineup of Wi-Fi 6 access points, its new UniFi Pro version is the most capable offering yet. Packed within much of the same design as we’ve come to expect from the company, you’ll find that signature white circular design complete with a blue LED ring in the center. While nothing has changed on that front, the internals really step up from what we’ve previously seen in the 802.11ax playing field.

For starters, you’re looking at up to 5.3Gb/s of aggregate throughput across the dual-band access point. There’s a 5GHz band with 4×4 MIMO support as well as the 2.4GHz 2×2 counterpart. And while you’re not looking at any of the improvements brought on by the newer Wi-Fi 6E standard, Ubiquiti is including support for the 160MHz channels.

For comparison, the Wi-Fi 6 Lite access point that came before it only supports up to 1.5Gb/s of throughput across its dual-band network. And even though you’re unlikely to hit this for home use, up to 300 or so clients are supported at a time, meaning smart home accessories and the like shouldn’t slow down the other devices on your network.

As per the usual here with all of Ubiquiti’s releases, the new Wi-Fi 6 Pro access point arrives with all of the perks from the networking system. It includes a PoE injector for power, but can also be hooked up to a switch capable of supplying power to the access point.

Now available for purchase

After moving through the Ubiquiti Early Access storage for the past several months, the new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 Pro access points are finally available to the general public. All of those improved specs fittingly raise the price, as the latest additions to the lineup arrive at $149. At the time of writing, the new access points are currently in stock and limited to two per person.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Following my pretty lack-luster experience with the original UniFi Wi-Fi 6 access points, I have been so excited to see what these Pro models would be able to accomplish. I just picked up a pair and will hopefully be able to install them shortly before returning with all of my findings in the future. Just from the on-paper specs, there looks to be a lot worth being excited over, so I am quite optimistic that this will change my perspective on Wi-Fi 6 and its application in the home.

