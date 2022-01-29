Today, weâ€™re getting our first look at two of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets. Delivering two iconic characters from a galaxy far, far away, fans will soon be able to assemble busts of the Mandalorian himself alongside Luke Skywalkerâ€™s signature Red Five X-Wing Pilot Helmet in LEGO form. Head below for all of the details.

Check out LEGOâ€™s new Mandalorian and X-Wing pilot buildable helmets

Last year, 9to5Toys reported on the next lineup of buildable LEGO Star Wars helmets, and today thanks to Amazon.Pl, weâ€™re getting a first official look at two of them. Marking the first of the lineup to debut for 2022, there are a pair of builds hailing from different properties in a galaxy far far away.

First up, we have what will likely be the fan-favorite of the new creations, the Mandalorianâ€™s helmet. Stacking up to 584 pieces, the upcoming set is comprised mainly of light grey bricks to pull off the bounty hunterâ€™s iconic look. Fortunately, there are some chrome accents that really elevate the buildable helmet, even if there is less of the shiny silver finish than I would have liked to see from the LEGO Group. It largely resembles that of the Boba Fett Helmet from 2020, and fittingly so since theyâ€™re both Mandalorians!

Returning to the Original Trilogy, weâ€™re also getting Luke Skywalkerâ€™s iconic Red Five X-Wing Pilot helmet as the latest LEGO Star Wars set. This one stacks up to 675 pieces and takes a much more unique approach than the Mandalorian helmet. The most distinct aspect will be the transparent visor on the front of the kit, but thereâ€™s also some new printed elements to pull off the signature look of the Rebel Alliance accessory.

Each of the helmets will seemingly launch with a $59.99 price point, though weâ€™re waiting for an official confirmation from the LEGO Group on its latest Star Wars sets. And as weâ€™ve seen in the past, youâ€™ll find a display base built into the kits with a printed name plate to round out the package. Thereâ€™s still no telling exactly when weâ€™ll see these builds debut, though our money is currently on March 1. That puts them at an earlier release than our previous reports of a May the 4th launch.

Todayâ€™s unveil officially brings the total number of LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets up to seven. Thereâ€™s no word yet on if the previously-reported on AT-AT Driver helmet will be released at all.

Todayâ€™s new LEGO Star Wars Buildable Helmet unveils are something of a mixed bag. Letâ€™s start with the good. I am loving the X-Wing Pilot and just how awesome it came out. The visor section is way better than I could have expected and really makes the build pop compared to the others weâ€™ve seen in the past. As for the Mandalorian helmet, I canâ€™t same I am surprised to see the LEGO Group avoid an all-chrome build, though I am disappointed nonetheless.

