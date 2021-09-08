LEGO plans to expand buildable Star Wars helmet with the Mandalorian next year

If the news that the Razer Crest would be the latest Microfighter wasn’t enough LEGO Mandalorian action for you, a new report indicates that there will be even more to assemble come next year. As only the third LEGO Star Wars 2022 rumor so far, we can now report that there will be a LEGO Mandalorian helmet joining the lineup come next year. Head below for all of the details.

The Mandalorian joining LEGO Star Wars buildable helmet theme

Having launched last year, the LEGO buildable Star Wars helmet series has been assembling iconic characters from the Original Trilogy over two separate release waves. We saw a Stormtrooper, TIE Fighter Pilot, and Boba Fett kick off the series in 2020, only for Darth Vader and a Scout Trooper to join the lineup earlier this year. Breaking that mold of only featuring Imperials, the LEGO Group looks to deliver the first of its helmets from the greater universe.

A new report notes that as the latest of these display-worthy sets, we’ll see Din Djarin, also known as the Mandalorian enter the collection. The launch won’t likely arrive until around May the 4th, which is what we saw for this year’s buildable helmets. So don’t expect to see this one debut amongst the winter wave that will have the Razor Crest Microfighter and Hoth battle Pack.

As for the build, we likely won’t see any pictures for several months, but we can certainly expect it to look quite similar to the Boba Fett helmet we previously reviewed. Though the real aspect of the build that is up in the air is whether or not the set will have a chromed Beskar-like appearance. We know it’s possible from the Infinity Gauntlet, so giving the same love to the iconic bounty hunter isn’t entirely out of the question.

Whether Mando himself will join the LEGO Star Wars buildable helmet theme as the only set is still up in the air at this far out. Unless the LEGO Group has different plans from previous releases we’ll likely see another iconic character from a galaxy far, far away alongside the bounty hunter. Both of the first two waves of the kits included three and two helmets respectively, so that’ll likely continue going forward.

There’s of course no telling who that will be at this point, though there are certainly plenty of characters we’d love to see. If any number of iconic Clone Troopers, be it Rex or Captain Cody, are out of the question, I think C-3PO would be a perfect choice. Following the launch of the new UCS R2-D2 this year, having a buildable helmet of the protocol droid would be a perfect companion. Not to mention, having all of the new gold bricks from the Infinity Gauntlet in product makes for an ideal opportunity.

9to5Toys' Take:

I think I speak for all LEGO Star Wars fans when I say that the report of a Mandalorian buildable helmet is about as expected as can be. The LEGO Group has been leaning as hard as it can into the popularity of the Disney+ series, as almost the entire summer 2021 Star Wars lineup was focused around the show. Not to mention, this year’s Advent Calendar also arrived with much of the same emphasis.

That aside, I think the real test to see how popular this set becomes is how the LEGO Group actually assembles it. Whether or not the build will be entirely grey, or use some chromed bricks will make or break the kit in my opinion. Though I suppose we’re a little too far away from a release to be making any decisions just yet.

