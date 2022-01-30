LEGO March 2022 sets have been unveiled: Speed Champions, Creator, Ninjago, and more

After yesterday’s first look at the new LEGO buildable Star Wars helmets launching in March, we’re getting some details on other upcoming sets due out come spring. Ranging from the very first Speed Champions sets of the year to the latest from LEGO Creator and more, you’ll want to head below for all of the new kits launching later in 2022.

What’s new with LEGO Speed Champions in 2022

Kicking off all of the new LEGO 2022 sets for March, we’re getting a look at the year’s first lineup of Speed Champions vehicles. This fan-favorite theme has been going on and off a hiatus over the past year or so, with 2021 only seeing a limited number of sets. Now we’re starting off spring with four new sports car sets.

There are three of the standard cars which each come with a single minifigure and clock in at $20 price points. Not to mention a double pack which includes two iconic Aston Martin rides to join all of the other vehicles from the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini.

LEGO 2022 Speed Champions sets:

1970 Ferrari 512 M: $20 | 291 pieces

Lotus Evija: $20 | 247 pieces

Lamborghini Countach: $20 | 262 pieces

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and Aston Martin Vantage GT3: $40 | 592 pieces

LEGO Creator joining in on the March 2022 wave

Next up out of all the new LEGO March 2022 sets, we’re taking a look at what’s on tap from the Creator theme this time around. All available on later this year on March 1, there is a collection of six new Creator 3-in-1 kits launching. Each of these builds are on the smaller side and deliver various themes from a Mazinger Z-inspired super robot to off-road vehicles and more.

LEGO Creator March 2022 sets:

Off-Road Buggy: $15 | 160 pieces

Super Robot: $10 | 159 pieces

Mythical Forest Creatures: $15 | 175 pieces

Supersonic Jet: $20 | 215 pieces

Street Car: $20 | 258 pieces

Dolphin and Turtle: $10 | 137 pieces

Four new LEGO Ninjago sets launching in March 2022

And last up, Ninjago is also getting in on the LEGO March 2022 action with the debut of four new creations. While we will likely end up seeing some additional kits launched in the spring lineup, these are just the ones unveiled right now.

Continuing the trend of the other LEGO March 2022 sets, these Ninjago builds are on the smaller side and not quite as enticing as what we saw from the January wave at the beginning of the year. Hopefully this is just a first look at what’s to come and we’ll see some larger mechs and models, though for the time being you can check out the lineup below.

Kai’s Spinjitzu Ninja Training: $10 | 32 pieces

Lloyd’s Spinjitzu Ninja Training: $10 | 32 pieces

Jay’s Spinjitzu Ninja Training: $10 | 25 pieces

Ninja Training Center: $40 | 524 pieces

