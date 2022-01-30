Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic packs ECG monitoring and more at $330 (Reg. $380)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch for $329.99 shipped. Normally fetching $380, you’re looking at $50 in savings, the third-best price to date, and the lowest since the beginning of December. Delivering the latest wearable from Samsung, its recently-released Galaxy Watch 4 Classic sports a higher-end build than the standard edition. Arriving with a more stylish stainless steel case, there’s all of the other same fitness tracking features otherwise like heart rate and ECG monitoring, as well as the insight on VO2 Max readings, SpO2 levels, and more. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the standard model.

While not on sale today, the standard Galaxy Watch 4 is a much more affordable way to get in on the action of Samsung’s latest wearables. Currently selling for $280 at Amazon, this one sports a slightly smaller 44mm display and packs a less stylized design. Though the added savings may very well be worth it compared to the more premium lead deal, especially considering you’re getting most of the same fitness tracking features for less.

As for other ways to upgrade your fitness tracking game that may not be more limited to the Samsung experience, you’ll currently find an assortment of other wearables on sale right here. Ranging from the latest from brands like Withings with its new ScanWatch discounted for the very first time new Amazon lows on the Fitbit Charge 5 and more, there are plenty of offerings up for grabs.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic, the smartwatch that gets you. Push yourself to the next level with Auto Workout Tracking, Advanced Run Coaching, and Group Challenges. Track heart and lung endurance with oxygen level monitoring. Combining style and function, Galaxy Watch4 Classic offers a number of fashionable bands to match your every mood and all day comfort to keep you looking great from the locker room to the conference room.

