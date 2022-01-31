Say goodbye to pet dander: Air purifiers from $39 including BISSEL, smart models, more (New lows)

We are now tracking a number of notable price drops on air purifiers from $39. First up, Amazon is now offering the BISSELL MYair Pro Air Purifier for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $103, this is 32% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This same model, for comparison’s sake, sells for $103 at Walmart right now. Designed to refresh up to 534-square feet of your home once per hour, it has 3-in-1 pre, H13 HEPA, and carbon filters that can capture up to “99.97% of particles 0.3 microns and smaller when on the lowest fan speed.” With allergy season around the corner now, this is is a great way to refresh your space ahead of the spring while also ridding it of “dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke.” This model also includes a soft glow night light as well. Head below for more from $39

More air purifier deals:

You might also want to take a look at the air quality monitors AirThings launched at CES 2022 this year. But if you missed our coverage of Amazon’s new Smart Air Quality Monitor, here’s everything you need to know. This relatively affordable solution integrates nicely with your existing Echo gear and provides out-of-the-box connectivity with Alexa, among other things. All of the details can be found in our launch coverage. Then swing by our smart home hub for even more discounts. 

More on the BISSELL MYair Pro Air Purifier:

  • Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.
  • Small Room Filtration. Perfect for small to medium rooms, like bedrooms, offices, nurseries, & dorms.
  • AHAM Verified. Filters rooms 110 sq ft providing 4.8 air changes per hour. Filters 178 sq ft with 3 air changes per hour. Filters 267 sq ft with 2 air changes per hour. Filters 534 sq ft with one air change per hour.
  • Simply Clean Air. 360 degrees of Filtration. 3-in-1 pre, H13 HEPA and carbon filter captures large and fine particles, home odors, odors from pets, and VOCs.

