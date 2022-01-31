This huge AppGameKit bundle offers software, assets, and training for $50 (Reg. $254)

When it comes to game development, AppGameKit is one of the most popular systems around. The Complete AppGameKit Unlimited Bundle helps you master the platform, with assets, tools, and training for only $49.99 (Reg. $254) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Thanks to platforms like Steam and the App Store, it’s now easier than ever for indie developers to earn a living from making games. The process is also more accessible than it has ever been, thanks to creation systems like AppGameKit.

This bundle helps you get the most out of the platform. It features 11 separate products that provide the ultimate toolkit for any game development project.

Along with AppGameKit Classic, the line-up includes the source code for 30 complete games, which you can use as inspiration for your own titles. You also get two huge asset packs, a sound library, and a variety of shading effects.

GamesGuru Loader makes it easy to design detailed 3D games, while the AppGameKit VR add-on opens up a world of immersive gameplay. Just as importantly, you get the Visual Editor extension, which provides a natural workflow while you create your games.

Everything in the bundle comes from TheGameCreators — a collective of indie developers from the UK, founded way back in 1991. The bundle includes a lifetime license, with updates included.

This huge collection is worth a total of $254, but you can get it today for only $49.99 with this special offer.

