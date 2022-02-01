Amazon takes up to 41% off NERF blasters and dart refills starting at just $6, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 41% off a selection of NERF blasters, dart refills, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout today’s sale you’ll find a collection of ways to upgrade your foam blaster arsenal at a discount, be it an entirely new blaster or just some dart refills starting at $6. There are loads of different NERF armaments up for grabs including high-end motorized blasters and more affordable side arms at some of the best prices to date. Head below for all off our top picks.

NERF 1-day Gold Box sale highlights:

If you’re more of a Boba Fett fan and these standard blasters won’t do, NERF just recently teamed up with Hasbro to launch a foam dart-shooting version of the bounty hunter’s iconic weapon. The new NERF EE-3 Blaster is available for pre-order right now on Amazon, and will upgrade your arsenal or collection with a much more authentic design. Our launch coverage fully details what to expect from the replica, as well.

NERF Ultra Two Motorized Blaster features:

Experience Nerf Ultra blasters — the ultimate in Nerf dart blasting! Nerf Ultra blasters have advanced design and performance to deliver extreme distance, accuracy, and speed. They include ground-breaking Nerf Ultra darts — the farthest flying Nerf darts EVER, featuring an innovative flight tip, Aerofin technology, and Nerf Ultra foam. Take your game to the next level with Nerf Ultra blasters and darts! Nerf Ultra darts work only with Nerf Ultra blasters.

