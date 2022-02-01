Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones go on sale for only the second time at $279 (Save $50)

Adorama is now offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 shipped in two styles. Also at Amazon for the same price. Down from the usual $329 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer is marking only the second discount to date at $50 off while matching the all-time low set before Black Friday. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the Bose ANC feature set would be with its SoundLink Around Ear Headphones II. These alternatives enter with a $229 price tag, though ditch some of the more recent flagship inclusions found on the lead deal. They aren’t going to sound quite as polished and the ANC won’t be as fine-tuned, but you’re still looking at a distraction-free listening experience alongside an extra $40 in your pocket.

As for other notable discounts for upping your personal audio game, Yesterday saw two pairs of Sony’s popular true wireless ANC earbuds go on sale. Delivering both its latest XM4 buds alongside the previous-generation yet still notable XM3s, you can score some of the best prices to date starting at $128. Though our roundup of the best earbuds from 2021 is certainly worth a look if you’re still undecided.

More on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones:

The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

