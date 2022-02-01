elago’s geometric MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand falls to new low of $20 (Save $5)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new MS5 Duo Charging Stand for $19.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $25, this one has been fetching an elevated $28 over the past few months and is now down to a new all-time low at 20% off and $2.50 under our previous mention. As one of the latest offerings from elago, this one provides a unique design alongside the brand’s usual reliance on a soft silicone material to rest your devices on. With internal slots for both a MagSafe charger and Apple Watch puck, it provides a home on your nightstand or desk to refuel two of your devices in one eye-catching package. You can learn more in our launch coverage, and we’ve walked away impressed from previous hands-on reviews of elago gear, too. Head below for more.

While certainly not as stylish as the lead deal, elago’s more recent 2-in-1 charging stand sells for a tad less at $17. This one may not be rocking the geometic look that you’ll find above, but has a similar silicone build with room for a MagSafe charger as well as an Apple Watch puck. Tidying your workstation or nightstand up in much the same fashion, this one is a more affordable way to achieve the same results.

While neither of elago’s charging stations actually come with cables, as you’ll have to supply your own, Anker’s option does and is on sale right now. Delivering a 3-in-1 design with MagSafe at the center of your bedside table experience, there’s also a secondary Qi pad for keeping AirPods topped off. Discounted to $50, there’s also a whole host of other markdowns up for grabs this week starting at $13.

elago MS5 Duo Charging Stand features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with the magsafe charger and compatible with apple watch charger! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms5 stand – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for any user looking for charging stations.

