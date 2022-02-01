Govee RGBIC LED light strips, floor lamps, and more on sale from $12 (Up to 40% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 16.4-foot RGBIC Remote-controlled LED Light Strip for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from $20, you’re saving 40% here and scoring one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This LED strip spans over 16 feet and utilizes RGBIC technology to display multiple colors at the same time. You can choose from over 11 dynamic scene modes and use the remote to dial things in to be exactly how you want it to look. Head below for more Govee deals.

Additional Govee deals:

More on the Govee RGBIC LED Light Strip:

RGBIC Effect: Our RGBIC technology allows multiple colors to display simultaneously on one strip. With 7 sets of lighting modes and over 33 color choices, you can enjoy vibrant rainbow effects anywhere in your home. (Note: APP NOT supported)

Control with Ease: With the remote controller and control box, powering the lights on/off, adjusting brightness, and changing lighting effect speeds is a breeze. The remote controller also has a fun DIY mode for more color customization.

Create Your Scene: Choose from over 11 dynamic scene modes for your favorite indoor activities. Have a dinner planned? Use our Romantic mode to create the perfect ambiance for you and that special someone.

Sleep in Style: In Sleep mode, your LED strip lights will remain at 1% as you gradually drift off to a peaceful sleep. Rethink how you rest with warm, calming light after a long day.

Simple Installation: Say goodbye to tricky screws. With the provided 3M adhesives, you can attach your strip lights to any dry, clean surface. They also come with an ETL listed power adapter for added safety. (Note: this strip light is not cuttable).

