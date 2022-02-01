Eve Flare expands your HomeKit setup with a portable RGB lamp at $75 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Flare Portable HomeKit Color Lamp for $74.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 25% in savings while also scoring a rare discount that matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Expanding your Siri setup, Eve Flare arrives with a battery-powered design that pairs right to your iPhone, Apple TV, or other HomeKit hub. Delivering full color illumination, it can be used either plugged into the wall or untethered for six hours at a time with the internal rechargeable battery. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, too. Head below for more.

If the portable design isn’t a must, going with this meross color smart lamp delivers much of the same HomeKit support for less. Currently sitting at $25, this solution may not be quite as novel in the design department either, but will serve as quite the notable bedside light for a third of the price.

As for other gear to refresh your Siri setup, this morning saw a collection of refurbished Philips Hue lights and accessories go on sale. Delivering some more affordable and varied offerings starting at $16, you’ll find HomeKit smart bulbs, motion sensors, and more.

Eve Flare Portable HomeKit Color Lamp features:

Beautiful ambience lighting in any color and for any space you want – controlled via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Siri, on-board button or HomeKit scene. Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere in your garden or on the balcony – thanks to IP65 water resistance. Use the carry-and-hang handle to transport it easily to your terrace, living room, bedroom, kids room, bathroom, kitchen or on your table in your office.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!