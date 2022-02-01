Logitech StreamCam upgrades your Twitch or Zoom game at $150

Amazon is now offering the Logitech for Creators StreamCam Premium Webcam for Streaming at $149.99 shipped. Normally priced at $170, you’ll be saving a solid $20 with this deal, and scoring one of the best prices we’ve tracked. You can now stream with quality in full HD 1080p at 60FPS for the most clear and sharp looking videos. The lens features auto-focus and auto-framing to ensure you are at the center of the viewer’s attention, and with the help of Intelligent Exposure, the lighting in your room can vary but you’ll still be able to see the video clearly. You can easily stream to Twitch and YouTube with a fast USB-C connection and easy-to-use setup. Head over to our hands-on review for additional information or scroll below for more.

If you’re looking for a streaming webcam for a bit of a less expensive price tag, consider the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam for $100 on Amazon. Also discounted, this webcam offers many of the same plusses as the previous deal. Just like the Logitech, you’ll get full HD 1080p at 60FPS for clear quality videos. You do miss out on the auto-focus and auto-framing features, but the Razer has a wide angle lens that’s HDR enabled, meaning you can boost your video’s dynamic range and color correct the lighting, making it a solid alternative to the last offer. We also have a review of the Razer Kiyo Pro if you’d like to know more here.

To make sure your lighting is perfect for streaming, consider adding the LIFX Smart Touch Light Switch for $43 on Amazon. This two button smart switch can be controlled from your phone to adjust and schedule lighting depending on your preference. You can even use Alexa or Google Assistant to control the switch and make your streaming room have perfect lighting.

More on the Logitech StreamCam Premium Webcam:

The Logitech StreamCam premium webcam streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps, delivering professional-quality results for YouTube videos and Twitch streaming. Create sharp, natural video with smooth motion and crisp details thanks to a premium glass lens and smart auto-focus system. Advanced features like automatic face tracking always keeps you front and center, even if you move around, while intelligent exposure ensures you look your best in any lighting. StreamCam is optimized for popular live streaming software like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), XSplit and Streamlabs OBS so you can instantly stream to all your favorite platforms.

