Save 30% on Spigen’s OneTap MagSafe car mounts for iPhone 13 starting at $21

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap MagSafe Car Dashboard Mount for $23.79 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $34, you’re looking at over $10 in savings and a new all-time low at $3 under our previous mention. The Air Vent model is also seeing the same 30% discount and is now down to $20.99 from its usual $30 price tag. Spigen’s OneTap Mount brings MagSafe to the car with either a dashboard or air vent design that allows you to keep an iPhone 12 or 13 in-view for keeping an eye on navigation directions and more. While there’s no built-in charging, anyone who relies on a wired CarPlay setup will find this to be a suitable option. There’s also an adjustable design for getting the perfect angle. Head below for more.

If you’re cruising around in Tesla, we’re also tracking a discount on the specially-made OneTap MagSafe Car Mount for Model 3/Y/S. Courtesy of Spigen’s Amazon storefront, you can drop the price to $31.99 with the on-page coupon in order to save 20% from its usual price tag and lock-in a rare discount. This model sports the same MagSafe support as the lead deals, but trades in either of the more traditional mounts for a design that’ll complement your Tesla.

Spigen also happens to make another popular MagSafe accessory with its OneTap Ring. This add-on brings the magnetic charging standard to any iPhone 12 or 13 series case which may be lacking native support, as well as previous-generation handsets that like the functionality out of the box altogether. Our hands-on review takes a closer look at the experience. Then as for all of the other best discounts for your iPhone, the latest Anker roundup is packed with discounts starting at $13, as well.

Spigen OneTap MagSafe Car Mount features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place using our latest OneTap Technology. Only compatible with the iPhone 13 or 12 series. OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 13, 12 models (iPhone 13,12 Pro Max). Extended swing arm allowing for maximum air flow from the vent. Convenient Magnetic organizer for storing your Lightning cable. Adjustable mount to optimize viewing angles.

