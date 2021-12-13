Tested: Spigen’s new OneTap Ring brings MagSafe to any iPhone case

Even with MagSafe launching almost a year and a half ago, there are still iPhone 12 and 13 cases arriving without support for the standard. If you’ve been looking to supplement a favorite cover with some magnetic mounting features, the Spigen OneTap MagSafe Ring is just the solution. But is it worth the cash over just buying a new case altogether? Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look.

Hands-on with the Spigen OneTap MagSafe Ring

Entering with quite the simple Spigen OneTap Ring looks to accomplish just a single mission – bring MagSafe to a case that lacks the signature feature. In order to achieve that, the accessory doesn’t have to employ too much trickery, either. The build is just a precision cut metal ring with some strong adhesive to keep everything in place.

Available in three different styles including Matte Black, Carbon, and Silver to pair with the look of your case, the Spigen OneTap MagSafe Ring has a one size fits all design. That ensures it’ll work with everything from the compact iPhone 12/13 mini up to the Pro Max variants and everything in-between. But does the simplicity of this $20 accessory actually deliver on what Spigen claims? Head below as we take a closer look.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Add magnetic Mag Safe compatibility to your case

OneTap technology takes less than one second to precisely mount to Magsafe accessories

[EZ Fit] An innovative, auto-alignment tool for effortless installation

Thinner size to minimize bulkiness

Smooth, processed edge to reduce cuts and increase safety

9to5Toys’ Take

Right out of the packaging, the Spigen OneTap MagSafe Ring comes with everything you need to get started. Even though there’s not much in the cardboard sleeve, you’ll find the unique applicator which makes this offering stand out from the competition. It really does make the experience pretty effortless, as all you’ll need to do is line up the guidelines and press down to secure the adhesive in place once it’s all lined up.

My favorite thing has to be just how good of a magnetic hold this makes with MagSafe accessories. With both official and third-party chargers alike, I’ve found this to magnetically attach better than any other case out there. That’s definitely due to having the metal right on the outside of the cover, but it certainly makes a difference.

The Spigen OneTap Ring can also be used to bring MagSafe to devices that otherwise wouldn’t support it. So if you’re rocking an iPhone 11 and want to take advantage of the magnetic mounting features, you’ll be covered. Keep in mind it won’t let you enjoy the 15W charging speeds or anything, but just the other perks offered by Apple’s nifty feature.

The biggest drawback here is that the adhesive which actually mounts the Spigen OneTap MagSafe Ring to your case is going to stick differently on various materials. It works almost a little too good on the Case-Mate cover I’ve been mainly testing it with, which is made of a pretty standard plastic. Leather cases on the other hand worked just fine, but it wasn’t as tight of a bond. I’d say most cases will be fine worth just as intended, but if you have a textured cover like the Spigen Liquid Air Armor model, I can see there being some issues.

So my final verdict is that at the list price of $20, the Spigen OneTap MagSafe Ring is a bit too pricey to recommend. But considering the launch discount we originally tracked how now grown to be even more noteworthy, you can score one for just $12 as of now. For that price, these are easily worth consideration whether it’s for bringing Magsafe support for a case that may be lacking it, or even just supplementing an existing case with some extra holding power.

