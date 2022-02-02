Add a compact tenkeyless mechanical keyboard to your setup for just $24 at Amazon (20% off)

Velocifire US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard Mini for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 4ZO4CWGD at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $30 normal going rate, today’s deal saves you 20% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this model. This mechanical keyboard uses low-noise brown switches for a tactile experience without disturbing those around you, making it a solid option for work environments. It’s also compact, meaning the keyboard won’t take up much space on your desk. Head below for more.

This is about as budget-friendly as it gets for mechanical keyboards. However, if the feel of the switches doesn’t matter much in your setup, but being wireless does, then we have another option. Consider picking up the Amazon Basics wireless keyboard for $21 Prime shipped. Sure, it won’t have the same feel, and it’s much larger than today’s lead deal, but you’ll also be getting media keys as well as a dedicated tenkey which is perfect for office tasks.

Further upgrade your desk with this high refresh rate monitor that we found on sale for $250. This marks an Amazon low that we’ve tracked and delivers a 270Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution to your gaming setup. In need of other gear? Our PC gaming guide is constantly being updated with the best discounts from around the web, so be sure to check it frequently to see what other sales we’ve found.

More on the Velocifier Tenkeyless Keyboard:

Low-noise switches have a tactile bump for feedback with every key-press. It is much QUIETER than Blue Switch but LOUDER than a regular Membrane keyboard. If you never used a mechanical keyboard before, please think about whether you can accept its sound first.

The compact mechanical keyboard helps save desktop space.Tiny size of compact keyboard makes it possible to share room with a mouse. Users like to have to mouse close to keyboard, since that will be easier to reach.It also serves as a accessory of laptop.

This is sometime used in place of Key Rollover, but the terminology is incorrect since ghosting is a different (and rare) issue. You will need to do more research to see what key rollover technology is being used. Ghosting is when two or more keys are pressed and a key that was not pressed registers instead.

