February reading list: fall in love with must-read romance novels, much more

Now that it's officially February, this is a perfect time to dive into some new novels releasing this month. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, this is a perfect time to dive into a new romance novel or find a gift idea for a loved one.

Reminders of Him

Colleen Hoover just released a new romance novel that people are raving over. The book just released on January 18th and it’s called “Reminders of Him”. After spending five years in prison, Kenna returns to her small hometown after a tragic mistake. She is determined to do whatever it takes to be part of her four-year-old daughter’s life. When the bar owner Ledger is willing to risk it all to help Kenna get back on her feet, the two form a connection despite the pressure surrounding them. You can find this new novel on Amazon for $12.

The Family Chao

The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang is one of Literary Hub’s and The Millions’ Most Anticipated Books of 2022, as well as a Goodreads Readers’ Most Anticipated Mystery of 2022. This book takes place in a small town of Wisconsin where residents have devoured Fine Chao restaurant’s delicious Americanized Chinese food for thirty-five years. This suspense novel takes you through the Chao’s dark secrets that will have you flipping the pages to know more. Score this novel at Barnes and Nobel for $21.

Anatomy a Love Story

If you are looking for a romance novel that also has a thrilling aspect to it the “Anatomy a Love Story” by Dana Schwartz is a must-read. This novel takes place in the 19th-century in Scotland. The book tells the story of a headstrong young girl named Hazel, set on becoming a surgeon, who practices on the recently deceased. When Hazel meets Jack they have an instant connection they work together to uncover the secrets buried not just in unmarked graves, but in the very heart of Scotland society.

The Overnight Guest

Be sure to pick up “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf that tells the tale of a true crime writer, Wylie, who doesn’t mind being snowed in at the remote farmhouse where she’s writing her latest book. However, when she spots a small child out in the snow, she brings her inside. It quickly becomes clear she’s not as alone as she thought she was. This spooky novel is great to cozy up with this February.

