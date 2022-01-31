Crate & Barrel Valentine’s Day Collection is live with festive gift ideas starting at just $3

Crate & Barrel just debuted its Valentine’s Day collection with an array of gifts to spoil your loved one. There are 61 items throughout this collection with pricing starting at just $3. This gift guide was made to get the whole family in on the festivities, with ideas for both you and them. Find all of our top picks from the Crate & Barrel Valentine’s Day Gift Guide below. You will also want to check out Lululemon’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide here.

Crate & Barrel Valentine’s Day Kitchen Items

One of the most notable items from this sale is the Le Creuset 2.25-Qt. Cersie Heart Cocotte. This heart-shaped cocotte is perfect for deserts, pot pies, soufflés, and much more. It’s available in two color options, red or pink, and the stainless steel knob on the top is heat-resistant. One of the best features is that it’s dishwasher-, freezer-, and oven-safe up to 500 degrees. It’s priced at $200 and would make a fantastic gift idea.

Get the entire family involved and make heart-shaped cookies with the Heart Cookie Cutter that’s priced at just $3. It’s made of tin-plated steel and is a great option for not only cookies but also ice cream sandwiches, pastry toppings, and more.

Finally, the Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker is a standout from this guide. This is a perfect way to create fun waffles for Valentine’s Day and it’s priced at just $13. Not only can you make waffles with it, but it can also whip up mini pizzas, cinnamon rolls, and more. It also has a non-stick cooking surface that helps to make clean-up a breeze.

Festive Home Decor

Update your home for spring and the Valentine’s Day holiday with a few of Crate & Barrel’s top picks. The Tempi Blush Throw Blanket is a really easy way to bring color into your home. This is a really nice choice to drape over a couch, chair, bed, and more. It also makes a perfect gift idea and it’s available in several color options priced at under $50.

The Agency Medium Pale Pink Jewelry Box is a standout from this sale and would make a great gift idea. The pale pink makes it a great choice for Valentine’s Day, and it has an array of storage for your jewelry. The top shelf has four large compartments, 12 rows for rings, six hooks for necklaces, and a pocket on the back of the lid. There is also a tall bottom drawer that can hold bracelets and other large pieces in two compartments.

