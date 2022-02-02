Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds Pro deliver Spatial Audio for less following $50 discount to $150

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $149.99 shipped in all four styles. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at the first discount in over a month, one of the lowest prices from Amazon overall, and $50 in savings. Samsung’s flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the added Spatial Audio support for improved water-resistance will likely find the even newer Galaxy Buds 2 to be an even more compelling option. Currently sitting at $120 via Amazon, these more budget-friendly earbuds still deliver many of the flagship features as above, just with some of those aforementioned compromises attached. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

A strong contender to either of Samsung’s in-house models would be Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds, and they’re currently on sale. Delivering one of the best prices since launching last fall, you can score the true wireless releases for $130 right now in several styles. As one of my favorite pairs of earbuds on the market, the $40 in savings go quite a long ways.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

