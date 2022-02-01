Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds drop to $130 in several styles (Save $40)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $129.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $40 off. Not only is this one of the first price cuts too, but also $20 below our previous mention. Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro enter in four fresh colorways. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale for one of the best prices yet, Anker’s new P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds have been marked down at Amazon. Delivering one of the first price cuts from its normal $40 going rate, you’re looking at a new low of $31.99. This more affordable pair of earbuds certainly aren’t in the same flagship category as the lead deal, but arrive as a notable solution for a pair of dedicated workout buds or just something at a lower price. The true wireless design features 32 hours of playback with the USB-C charging case, and you’ll be able to choose between five different colorways.

Nominated as one of our favorite true wireless earbuds of last year, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC are some of the best third-party options out there. But if you’re looking for some other personal audio solutions that won’t have you locked into a particular ecosystem, this morning saw the new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones go on sale for only the second time at $279. That’s not only matching the all-time low, but delivering some of the best active noise cancellation on the market at $50 off.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds features:

Liberty 3 Pro offers you unprecedented levels of customization. HearID ANC analyzes in-ear pressure and the way noise moves in your ears to create a personalized noise cancelling profile. HearID Sound intelligently tests your hearing and creates a tailor-made sound profile that’s unique to your ears. Listen to your favorite tunes in Hi-Res Audio Wireless quality sound. Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling earbuds support LDAC mode, a Bluetooth codec which transfers 3x more data to preserve details and sound quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!