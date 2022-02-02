Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia PRO 5G Android smartphone sees first discount at $500 off

Adorama is now offering the new unlocked Sony Xperia PRO 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,998 shipped. Also available for the same price at Amazon. Normally fetching $2,498, you’re looking at a new all-time low as well as the very first price cut since being announced a year ago. As Sony’s flagship Android smartphone, Xperia PRO arrives with a series of high-end specs that allow it to stand out from just about everything else on the market. First up, it sports a 6.5-inch 21:9 CinemaWide 4K OLED display and comes powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC. Around back there is a 3-sensor 12MP camera array and speaking of its photography chips, there’s built-in HDNI connectivty so you can plug directly into a Sony camera for using as a monitor, streaming, and more.

On the slightly more affordable side, the Sony Xperia PRO-I is worth considering for a similar high-end photography experience. Though if that one’s steep price tag is still out of the question, you can currently save $100 on the Xperia 1 III 5G smartphone at Amazon. This one is down to $1,198 and matching the all-time low set only once before.

Delivering the latest smartphone from Sony, the Xperia 1 III packs professional-grade features like a 120Hz 4K display. Though the flagship specs don’t end there, as you’ll also find a Snapdragon 888 SoC backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB with its microSD card slot. A triple-sensor 12 MP camera array lands on the back of the Xperia 1 III, which Sony leans into with a dedicated hardware shutter button and a telephoto sensor that can shift between 70 and 105mm focal lengths. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Speaking of Android smartphones with photography experiences to write home about, we’re tracking price cuts on the Hasselblad-backed OnePlus 9/Pro, both of which are at all-time lows. But then go check out all of the best app and game deals for your Android handset right here.

Sony Xperia PRO features:

Created for mobile filmmakers, photographers, and broadcasters, the Xperia PRO 512GB 5G Smartphone from Sony has been engineered to live stream and upload high resolution content at blistering 5G mmWave speeds. To ensure you get the fastest speeds possible, a Network Visualizer app can be used to test signal strength, letting you setup live shots in the best possible location. Other technologies, such as a body made from a low dielectric constant material and 360° beamforming antenna, further boost your ability to achieve and sustain a strong 5G signal.

