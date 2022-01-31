OnePlus 9/Pro return to all-time lows for the first time since Black Friday at up to $269 off

Amazon is now rolling out Black Friday-level pricing on the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $799.99 shipped. Delivering $269 in savings, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low from its usual $1,069 price tag last set in November. OnePlus 9 Pro arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the flagship experience. Other highlights take the form of a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array as well as a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display to view all of your shots on, as well as 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. So if the all-new OnePlus 10 series don’t catch your attention, today’s sale is all the more notable. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those all-time low discounts noted above also carry over to the OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone, dropping to $599.99 at Amazon. In this case, you’re looking at another chance to score the best price to date since last dropping over Black Friday at $130 off. This more affordable version of OnePlus smartphone isn’t quite as flagship-caliber as the lead deal, but still arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display. Other notable inclusions of 5G connectivity pair with 65W Warp Charge and a 5-sensor camera array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Regardless of which OnePlus smartphone you end up considering, it’s a good idea to improve the experience by loading up your handset with some apps and games. Over in our latest roundup, you’ll find a collection discounted apps courtesy of Google Play. You’ll want to check out everything right here before diving into our Android guide for other notable hardware price cuts this week.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

