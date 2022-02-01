Android app deals of the day: Monopoly, Sheltered, Worms 3, Twilight Pro Unlock, more

Today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking with a number of notable price drops on popular digital board games and more. Be sure to scope out ongoing offers on these OnePlus 9/Pro handsets as well as the Assistant-ready LIFX Smart Touch Light Switch, and then head back here for this afternoon’s best software deals courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include titles like Monopoly, The Game of Life, Battleship, Sheltered, Worms 3, Peace, Death! 2, hocus 2, and Twilight Pro Unlock, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at the best Android app deals of the day.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets and everything else in our Android deal hub, today saw the Garmin Lily smartwatch go $50 off for the lowest price since the holiday season last year, alongside the the flagship Versa 3 wearable. On the accessory side of things, we spotted a notable price drop on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones as well as the Assistant-ready LIFX Smart Touch Light Switch, and Crucial’s pocket-sized X6 SE 4TB USB-C Portable SSD. Just be sure to swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup for more.

Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two $20, XCOM 2 Collection $15, Mega Man 11 $15, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Monopoly:

We at Marmalade Game Studio are proud to bring this classic board game to mobile! Buy, sell and scheme your way to riches wherever you are. Play face-to-face with your friends and family with integrated multiplayer video chat! It’s the Hasbro MONOPOLY board game with no ads online and offline! MONOPOLY now includes multiplayer video chat. Create a free, private account, add your friends, start a game from your group chats and move automatically to video chat when it begins.

