Save up to 30% on UGREEN USB-C, GaN, and multi-port chargers from $14

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its USB-C chargers headlined by its 100W USB-C 4-port GaN Charger for $62.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings while beating our previous mention by $1 in order to mark a new Amazon low. Delivering four ports for refueling your entire Apple kit from just a single charger, this wall adapter can still fit in the palm of your hand thanks to the utilized GaN tech. It delivers upwards of 100W through one of the three USB-C ports, with a 2.4A USB-A slot rounding out the package for charging up those earbuds or other accessories. There’s even a folding plug for some added convenience of throwing in your everyday carry. Head below for more from $14.

Just like the lead deal, you're going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings in order to lock-in the savings.

Other notable UGREEN USB-C chargers on sale:

UGREEN 100W USB-C GaN Charger features:

Put your old power bricks away, UGREEN USB C charger provides an enormous 100W of charging power, which is enough to charge 2 USB-C laptops and 2 smartphones at the same time. Connect a single USB-C device to get a 100W max charge, providing fast and efficient charging for laptops, tablets, phones. Fully charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 in just 1.5 hours. Comes with 3 USB C ports and a standard USB-A port, when you connect 4 devices, power will be distributed efficiently between both ports to ensure optimum charging current.

