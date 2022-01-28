Anker’s new Nano Pro USB-C chargers in all colors on sale for the first time from $17

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger in all four colors for $16.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen period, today’s offers are down from $20 and delivering new all-time lows on the entire lineup of styles. As Anker’s latest and most compact charger, its new Nano Pro still packs 20W of power output over a USB-C PD port. Perfect as an iPhone companion, or any other smartphone for that matter, it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. But then head below for more.

If 20W of power won’t cut it, Anker’s offical Amazon storefront is also rolling those rare savings over to another one of its new chargers. Right now, the 40W Nano Pro 2-port USB-C Charger is also on sale, dropping to $30.59 in a variety of styles. Delivering the first price cuts on the expanded palette of colors, you’re looking at a series of new all-time lows from the usual $36 going rate. This one packs much of the same design cues as the lead deal, just with a second USB-C port and twice as much power. Learn more in our launch coverage.

As for some Anker gear that’s a better fit for your everyday carry, the brand kicked off its latest Amazon storefront sale earlier in the week. Packed with iPhone and Android essentials starting at $14, you’ll find a collection MagSafe accessories, Qi pads, and other gear for your handset right here.

Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger features:

Provide full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13. 20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 25 minutes—that’s up to 3 times faster than your old 5W charger. Equipped with our all-new ActiveShield️ safety system to offer enhanced protection. Features a Dynamic Temperature Sensor which actively monitors temperature, and a Power Tuner Chip which adjusts power output to safeguard your connected device.

