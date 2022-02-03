Anker’s PowerExpand 7-in-2 USB-C Hub complements your MacBook at $46 (Save 23%)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for $45.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at the best price since April of last year, only the second price cut in that time frame, and a discount that beats our previous Black Friday mention by $2. With 23% in savings attached, Anker’s USB-C hub brings seven ports to your MacBook with a matching aluminum design that’ll pair with the rest of your Apple setup. Using two ports on the side of your machine, this hub not only packs a pair of USB-C slots with 100W power delivery passthrough, but also some legacy I/O like dual USB-A and SD card readers. Not to mention a 4K@30Hz HDMI output for a streamlined workstation upgrade. Head below for more.

Dropping down to a 5-in-1 design lets you pocket some extra cash, with this $26 solution from Anker making for a notable alternative. Centered around outfitting your machine with some legacy connectivity, this hub packs three USB 3.0 ports alongside SD card readers. So if you’re looking for less of jack of all trades solution and just something to have on-hand for when you inevitably need to plug in a USB drive, this is worth adding to your kit.

If you’re looking for some gear that are particularly better-suited to an iPhone, Anker’s discounts from earlier in the week are certainly worth a look. With prices starting at $13, you’ll find MagSafe chargers, speakers, and more up for grabs. Not to mention, a notable price cut on Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds.

Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

Expand your MacBook’s 2 USB-C ports into 1 multi-function USB-C port, 1 USB-C data port, 2 USB-A ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot—all from one ultra-compact hub. A multi-function-enabled USB-C port supports huge charging power up to 100W, data transfer up to an astounding 40 Gb/s, and media display at resolutions up to 5K. The HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@30Hz while the multi-function port supports 5K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.

