ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount falls to $19.50, more from $6.50 (Save 50%)

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its HaloLock MagSafe Wireless Air Vent Car Charger Mount for $19.49 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 3QL2GF6W at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Delivering a new all-time low at 45% off the usual $35 price tag, today’s offer is well below our previous $26 mention. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its recent HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 and 13 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-road thanks to an adjustable air vent design, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. You can get a closer look in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If you’re looking for a MagSafe upgrade to your photography set, ESR’s HaloLock Tripod Mount is also on sale today. Dropping to $6.49 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon, you’re looking at the very first price cut to date alongside 50% in savings from its usual $13 going rate. This accessory may ditch the charging features of MagSafe, but will still let you take advantage of the magnetic mounting surface for attaching an iPhone 12 or 13 to a tripod. There’s an adjustable ball head mount that adds some extra flexibility, too.

For a slightly higher-end experience, we’re also tracking ongoing discounts on Spigen’s OneTap MagSafe car mount lineup. These arrive in two different form-factors and now start at $21. That’s alongside our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of JOBY’s new iPhoneography GripTight MagSafe Mounts.

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount features:

Only compatible with the iPhone 12 and 13 series, ESR HaloLock cases, and official MagSafe cases. A non-magnetic phone or phone case will not be able to lock on and will fall off the charger. No attachments needed thanks to a powerful built-in HaloLock magnetic ring that locks on to your phone magnetically. An official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain.

