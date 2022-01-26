Tested: JOBY GripTight MagSafe Mounts deliver essential iPhoneography upgrades

Our Tested with 9to5Toys series has gone hands-on with other iPhoneography gear in the past, and JOBY’s new GripTight MagSafe Mounts are the latest to be thrown into the gauntlet. Centered around the headlining feature of MagSafe support for iPhone 13 handsets, we’re finding out if the new releases are worthy additions to your photography setup, or just the latest accessories to get in on the MagSafe fad.

Hands-on with the JOBY GripTight MagSafe Mount

Late last fall, JOBY expanded its lineup of photography gear with some new options made just for the iPhone 13 and its predecessor. The GripTight MagSafe GorillaPod Mount launched to bring all of the convenience of Apple’s magnetic standard to your setup, alongside at-home options made to mount your handset on just about any surface.

Available in two different form-factors, the new JOBY GripTight MagSafe mounts start at $24.95 and climb to $39.95 for the more capable version. But are they worth supplementing your existing iPhoneography setup? We take a deeper dive.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Very fast support for iPhone 12 with MagSafe technology

Hybrid design with clamp for more secure attachment

360 Degree smartphone rotation

Compatible with arms and accessories to create a rig

Ideal accessory for the GorillaPod

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’ve been testing out the new JOBY MagSafe releases for a month or so now and have been putting them to even more work as of late. While the quick route to my conclusion has me finding that both of the mounts are worth a look, the tripod version is certainly a highlight and nothing short of a must-have – though it’s worth taking a deeper look at the whole experience.

We’ve reviewed countless JOBY photography products in the past, and its latest iPhone-focused ones continue to excite. First up is the JOBY GripTight MagSafe Mount, which enters as something of the flagship release. Mine is paired with one of the signature GorillaPod flexible tripods, though the standard ¼-20 threaded insert means you can attach it to pretty much any other stand. I’ve been swapping it back and forth between JOBY’s own tripod as well as a C-Stand in my usage, and it works quite well with both.

Now, the real star of the show here is the MagSafe support, which makes this a perfect iPhone 12 or 13 companion. The mount itself rests on an extended arm which features a ratcheting swivel system to switch between portrait and landscape photography with your smartphone. I particularly like that on top of the MagSafe support, there’s also a typical spring-loaded mechanism that can optionally be used to hold things in place with a little more confidence. Though I will say that the magnetic holding power of the JOBY GripTight Mount is pretty solid, it’s not the strongest out of any device, but I haven’t been all too concerned about my iPhone falling off during a shoot.

Another nice touch that more seasoned iPhoneographers will appreciate is the pair of ¼-20 inserts on the base that lets you attach additional accessories to your rig. So if you find yourself shooting with lights, a microphone, or some other gear, JOBY won’t leave you hanging.

Alongside the JOBY GripTight MagSafe Mount, I have also been checking out the wall mount version of the accessory. This one packs the same magnetic harness as the tripod-bound model, just with an adhesive back for sticking just about anywhere. In my usage so far, it has been living in my kitchen, and it certainly gets a lot of use while cooking. I’ve honestly been tempted to pick up more of these for placing around the apartment to be able to secure my iPhone 13 on random surfaces, just because of how convenient JOBY’s latest is.

Entering at $40 and $25 respectively for the tripod mount and wall mount, I have to say that the tripod model really is worth the price. It has already proved to be an indispensable tool for stepping up my TikTok game, and it’s quite the notable addition to my iPhoneography – or anyone else’s for that matter. There may be more affordable solutions out there without MagSafe, but if you find yourself looking for the convenience of being able to snap your iPhone right onto a mount, look no further.

