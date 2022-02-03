PNY’s 256GB PRO Elite V30 microSDXC Card within $1 of Amazon low at $30 shipped

Alongside a host of SanDisk memory card deals, Amazon is now offering the PNY 256GB PRO Elite Class U3 V30 microSDXC Card at $29.99 shipped. Currently $38 at B&H and now matched GameStop, this model has sold for between $33 and $38 over the last several months at Amazon where it is now within $1 of the all-time low there. This is a notable discount for adding some affordable portable storage to your Switch or compatible smartphone and tablets, as well as drones, cameras, and more. It reaches speeds up to 100MB/s, and while you’ll find faster options in our previous roundup, the smaller capacity models will cost you even more. It is rated for A2 app performance alongside V30 live 4K video capturing with an included SD adapter for wider device compatibility. More details below.

If you can get away with a smaller 128GB model, the PNY PRO Elite Class variant starts at $18 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. It carries almost identical specs to our lead deal, outside of the capacity, and will save you nearly double.

As we mentioned above, we also still have some SanDisk memory cards and flash drives on tap from $19, but if you looking for some more robust portable SSD storage, those deals are right here. Headlined by the SanDisk Extreme PRO models (full review here), you’ll find even more SSD options from $140 alongside some hard disk models and more as well.

Make sure you check out Western Digital’s new WD_BLACK SN770 and CORSAIR’s latest PS5-ready PCIe Gen4 SSDs with the heatsink while you’re at it.

More on the PNY 256GB PRO Elite U3 V30 microSDXC Card:

Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s for fast and smooth burst mode HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography

A2 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A2 provides minimally 4000 IOPS (Read) and 2000 IOPS (Write)

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!