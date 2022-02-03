Snow Joe’s new 48V cordless electric snow blower sees first discount to $524 (Save $106)

Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe 48V 22-inch Cordless Snow Blower for $524.27 shipped. Normally fetching $630, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low alongside the very first price cut. If last week’s winter storm has you finally convinced it is time to ditch gas and oil for any future snow removal sessions, this cordless offering from Snow Joe is more than up to the task. Delivering an all-electric design, there’s a 1600W motor which comes powered by a pair of 8Ah batteries. Alongside an adjustable chute and LED headlights, you’ll also find a 22-inch wide path with a rubber-tipped steel auger for making quick work of all sorts of snow consistencies. Head below for more.

Going with a corded offering is a great trade-off to save even more cash, and right now Amazon is discounting yet another Snow Joe model. Dropping to the lowest price in over a year, you can now score the 22-inch Snow Joe corded electric Snow Blower for $169. That’s down from the usual $220 price tag and delivering a notable discount for those who want a more affordable way to go green this winter. It sports a similar 22-inch path as the lead deal, just with a less powerful motor and a corded design that’s more fitting for patios and the like.

Snow Joe 48V 22-inch Cordless Snow Blower features:

WAGE WAR ON WINTER. The latest revolution in snow-clearing technology meets the 24V iON+ Battery System with iON+ 48-Volt 22-Inch Cordless Snow Blower from SNOW JOE. Driven by Snow Joe’s exclusive 24-Volt battery series, iON+ features two high-capacity 24-volt, 8.0 Ah lithium ion batteries that deliver up to 48 volts of max power + performance, with zero carbon emissions for cleaner air. Ideal for mid-to-large-sized driveways and walkways, SNOW JOE’s heavy-duty, rubber-tipped steel blade auger quickly clears a 22-inch wide by 13-inch deep path in a single pass.

