Apple Pencil 2 complements iPadOS with the first discount this year at $111

Lately we’ve been highlighting quite a few iPad deals with no complementing Apple Pencil savings to be found. Now Amazon carrying over those savings to the Apple Pencil 2, which drops to $110.89 shipped. Normally fetching $129, this is the first discount of the year, the third-best price overall, and a great addition to your iPadOS experience. Whether you’re planning to put it to work with a new iPad mini 6 or one of the flagship iPad Pros, bringing Apple Pencil 2 into the mix helps get the most out of what iPadOS has to offer. Alongside a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll also upgrade your digital art game alongside note taking and more. Head below for more.

If you’re rocking one of Apple’s latest entry-level iPads instead, Amazon is carrying the discounts over to the original Apple Pencil. Having been marked down to $84.99, you’re looking at $14 in savings from its $99 price tag and the best price of the year. Aside from the magnetic charging and improved pressure sensitivity, you’re looking at much of the same drawing, writing, and sketching experience for your iPad as the lead deal.

As we noted above, iPad deals in 2022 have been ripe for the picking. Ranging from discounts on the latest flagship machines in the M1 lineup at $100 off to even more sizable markdowns on previous-generation 2020 models that just went live yesterday, you’ll want to shop our iPad guide for a full breakdown of what’s on tap.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

