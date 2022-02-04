Apple’s latest $5 sports movie sale gets you ready for weekend viewings

Following up the Tuesday’s movie sale, Apple is once again taking to its iTunes shop in order to get in on the weekend festivities with the launch of a new $5 movie sale. Discounting a selection of popular sports titles to get you in on the weekend movie night action, you’ll find everything from classics like Field of Dreams and Rocky to more recent hits of Free Solo and more. Everything will become a permanent addition to your collection, and you’ll find all of our top picks below.

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale goes live

You can find a number of notable movie deals for $5 from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Many of today’s deals are a return to the historic low price, although there are a few new all-timers in there. Here are all of our top picks:

Earlier this week, we saw a collection of other movie discounts go live courtesy of Apple and iTunes at under $10 each. Shifting the focus from sports to rock and roll titles, there’s also the most recent $1 HD rental up for grabs, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!