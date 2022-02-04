LEGO teases its latest Technic sports car with the upcoming McLaren F1

After taking a year off of the Technic supercar theme, the LEGO Group looks to be ready to bring back the popular lineup for 2022. Taking to its official Twitter account today, we’re getting a first look at the upcoming LEGO Technic McLaren F1 set. Head below for everything we know so far.

LEGO teases Technic McLaren F1

LEGO has had a long history of recreating iconic sports cars and luxury rides, but that all came to a brief hiatus last year as the company opted not to release a new installment. Following up past annual releases like Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Sián supercars from the previous two years, it was a tad disappointing that the lineup never delivered a follow up in 2021.

Now the LEGO Group is looking to remedy that that confirming that the Technic sports car theme is back this year! And oh does there look to be a lot to be excited about. Giving builders the confirmation that we’ll see a new addition to the collection in the near future, the announcement also mentions just what we can expect to see from this time around.

With how popular F1 has been getting lately, it is absolutely no surprise that we’ll be getting a LEGO Technic McLaren set come this spring. This marks the first time we’ve seen F1 brought into the Technic theme specifically, although there are already some System sets inspired by the sport.

The LEGO Group is no stranger to building up hype around its most popular releases, and in fact has used this very same tactic on the past two Technic super cars. We saw the same approach 2018 with the Bugatti Chiron, and then again come 2020 with the Lamborghini Sián.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The brick-built super cars are always quite popular amongst builders, and the upcoming LEGO Technic McLaren F1 will almost certainly continue that trend. While things like part count and the official price still remain a mystery for the time being, expect this one to be a massive over 3,000-piece set that clocks in with a lofty MSRP to match.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!