Save up to 40% on Blink’s latest smart video doorbells, camera kits, more from $25

Today, Amazon is now launching a new Blink smart security camera sale, delivering the best prices across its lineup of video doorbells, starter sets, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and pricing starts at $24.99 in order to deliver the first price cuts since Black Friday. As far as porch pirate protection packages go, the new Blink Video Doorbell is hard to beat at $39.99. Marked down from $50, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 20% off. Upgrade to a bundle with the Sync Module for $59.98, down from $85. Head below for more.

Having just launched last fall, the Blink Video Doorbell arrives as quite the affordable front door upgrade that is now even more inexpensive. Packing all of the standard features like motion alerts, a 1080p sensor, and two-way audio, this offering arrives with a onboard Alexa support. Its battery-powered design can also be sidestepped for those with existing wiring. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, too.

Other All-new Blink deals:

Blink Video Doorbell features:

Experience long-lasting battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more. Get alerts when motion is detected or someone presses Video Doorbell. Connect to existing doorbell wiring or pair with a Sync Module (sold separately) to engage live view and two-way audio on demand. Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!