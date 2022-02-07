Today only, save up to 40% on PNY microSD cards, RAM, SSDs, and more from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now taking up to 40% off a selection of PNY SSDs, memory cards, RAM kits, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, with prices starting at under $15. Our top pick is the PNY 512GB PRO Elite microSD Card at $54.99. Down from $90, today’s offer amounts to $35 in savings while marking a new all-time low. Bringing 512GB of storage to your drone setup, DSLR, Android smartphone, or even a Nintendo Switch, PNY’s PRO Elite memory card sports 100MB/s transfer speeds. On top of the included SD card adapter, there’s also Class 10 performance and a durable design that can defend against drops, water, and more. Head below for all of our other highlights from the sale.

Highlights from today’s PNY Gold Box sale:

Though if you’re looking for a more affordable solution than the lead deal, PNY’s 256GB PRO Elite V30 microSDXC Card is also on sale right now. This model halves the storage, but also drops prices to a more affordable $30. While there are plenty of other discounts up for grabs in the 1-day sale, this ongoing offer from last week is still worth checking out from last week, too.

PNY 512GB PRO Elite features:

PNY PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSD Cards offer peak performance for smartphones, tablets, drones, action cameras, surveillance cameras, gaming consoles, and more. With a read speed of up to 100MB/s and write speed of up to 90MB/s, users can quickly capture and share high resolution content. U3 technology is perfect for 4K Ultra HD videography and HD photography, making these cards the perfect solution by which to capture stunning 4K video, HD photos, music, apps, and more.

