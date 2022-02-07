AirPods 3 rock Apple’s new MagSafe charging case at $150 (Reg. $179)

After seeing the rest of the Apple AirPods lineup go on sale this month, its latest true wireless offerings are now getting in on the savings. Amazon is now offering the just-released AirPods 3 for $149.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $179, this is marking the second-best price to date at $29 off while coming within $10 of the all-time low. Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to save quite a bit of cash, going with the AirPods 2 is a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game. While you won’t find the all-new design or the MagSafe charging case, these previous-generation offerings are on sale for $100 and arrive with quite the value attached thanks to the ongoing discounts.

On the oposite end of the spectrum, we’re still tracking $100 discounts across the higher-end AirPods Max. Delivering some of the best prices yet across all five styles, you can finally try out Apple’s flagship ANC headphones at a more affordable $449 price tag.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!