Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro drops to new Amazon low at $249 off

Amazon is now offering the Apple 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,749.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking only the third notable Amazon discount to date, this is delivering the best price yet from the retailer at $249 off in total and $200 under our previous mention.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for more of a desktop machine for taking advantage of Apple Silicon, the latest M1 Mac mini is also on sale today. Delivering $150 in savings, this is marking one of the best prices to date via Amazon and a notable chance to score a more affordable machine.

As for all of the other best deals live to start the week, our Apple guide has you covered. Ranging from markdowns on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods Pro to gear for turning your iPad Pro into more of a productivity machine, you’ll want to check out everything up for grabs right here.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

