Minifigure Monday: Hands-on with the LEGO Boba Fett minifig that started it all

While there are many LEGO versions of the iconic bounty hunter, the original Boba Fett minifigure still has a fond place in the memories and collection of builders. Today we’re taking a look at one of the very first Star Wars minifigures, reflecting back on 22 years of the theme just in time for the season finale of the Book of Boba Fett this week.

A closer look at the original Boba Fett minifigure

Fittingly for current events in the Star Wars world, we’re taking a look at Boba Fett as the first installment of our new retro LEGO column. While we’ve seen a long list of minifigures depicting the iconic bounty hunter over the years, there’s one that should be at the top the list for any LEGO Star Wars fan. First launching all the way back in 2000, the original Boba Fett minifigure has become a classic.

Joining the LEGO Star Wars lineup in only the second year of the theme’s existence, the character is serialized as SW0002. That makes the first Boba Fett minifigure the first minifigure overall in the LEGO lineup, with only Battle Droids being numbered lower. That noteworthiness paired with just how iconic the character is makes the figure one of the more sought after inclusions from a galaxy far, far away.

Over on the second-hand market via sites like BrickLink and eBay, you’d pay around $40 for a new condition version of the original LEGO Boba Fett minifigure. Despite coming in three sets, the character is hard to come by these days and sells for nearly the same price as an entire LEGO set with the newer version of the bounty hunter.

If you caught our recent LEGOCY with 9to5Toys feature earlier in the month, you’d have already been filled in on the classic vibes of 2000s LEGO Star Wars sets. Boba Fett here excuses much of the same charm, with a basic minifigure design that is as simple as it is iconic.

While the printing on the character’s torso is the real extent of the design, the star of the show has to be the molded green helmet. Sporting the jetpack fused right in with the rest of the bounty hunter’s signature look, there is some slight printing on the visor. And speaking of, we’re still in the iconic era of LEGO Star Wars where minifigures like this didn’t have heads with faces on them, with Boba Fett here rocking a plain, monochromatic black design.

The LEGO Group used to keep its figures much more basic, but that focus lead to such a distinct and LEGO-y look for the characters. And as much as I love the printing on newer releases, there is something to be said for how stylized they used to be. That’s something so apparent with the original Boba Fett, and arguably the best part about the classic minifigure.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Sure there are more detailed and authentic minifigure versions of the Star Wars icon, but there’s something to be said for the original. Many LEGO fans will find themselves pining for the Cloud City version of Boba Fett that is a much more designed figure, though the first edition certainly has featured spot in my collection.

Its simplicity was the signature part of classic LEGO Star Wars, and is a perfect example of how one character can reflect the entire spirit of the theme’s early days. Even 22 years later, I am left wishing more minifigures were as thoughtfully designed as Boba Fett, and that the LEGO Group would tone down some of the authenticity to make figures that are even more unapologetically LEGO.

