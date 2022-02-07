Moto G Stylus 5G falls to $340 alongside other Motorola handsets from $140

Alongside a discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE, this new week is kicking off with a series of Motorola Android handset discounts courtesy of various retailers. Headlining is the Moto G Stylus 5G 256GB at $339.99 shipped via B&H. Down from $400, this is not only a new all-time low, but also $10 under Amazon’s current sale price and $60 in savings. Rocking a 6.8-inch Max Vision HD+ display, the 2021 edition of this handset may not be a flagship device, but still arrives with a Snapdragon 480 SOC, 2-day battery life, expandable microSD card storage, and a 48MP quad camera array around back. Though the biggest selling point on the Moto G Stylus is right in the name, as the smartphone packs a pop-out stylus that can be used for hand writing notes, crafting digital art, or just for more precise input. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

First up, make sure you go check out all of the ongoing app and game discounts for your new Android handset right here. But then you’re going to want to check out the first cash discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE. Dropping from the usual $700 going rate, this one is now $100 off and marking a new all-time low.

Moto G Stylus 5G features:

For those who love the precise control that comes with using a stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G 256GB Smartphone now gives you that functionality along with blazingly fast 5G. The pop-out stylus of the Moto G Stylus 5G provides pen-and-paper abilities in a mobile platform, so it’s ideal for working professionals that need to collaborate and annotate documents and designs remotely, or for anyone that wants to simply sent hand-written digital message, edit and share photos, and more.

