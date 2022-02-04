Android app deals of the day: Agent A, Gallery, OXXO, X Launcher Pro, and more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s time to cap off the work week with this afternoon’s best Android app deals. You’ll want to browse through our coverage of the first cash discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE as well its Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, then come right back here for all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals. put collection is headlined by deals on Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Gallery, OXXO, The Tiny Bang Story, X Launcher Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals below. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia PRO 5G smartphone and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, today we spotted Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE with its first cash discount at $100 off. Be sure to check out this deal on Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4, then dive into our Android-ready add-on offers. Anker launched a new Amazon sale with charging gear and more from $16, our portable SSD price drops continue from $60, and here are today’s best discounts on smartphone accessories

Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $50, Ghostwire Tokyo, Persona 5 Strikers, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Agent A:

Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Majesty Fantasy K...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cubasis 3, Juicy ...
The gigantic must-see 9-lb. Toblerone bar just hit the ...
This 300W immersion blender is a must for winter meals ...
Tested: CASETiFY’s new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases ba...
Pad & Quill now up to 37% off for Valentine’...
Score Acer’s Chromebook 311 with 11.6-inch HD dis...
ASUS ZenBook 13 with OLED display and Ryzen 7 CPU falls...
Load more...
Show More Comments