Android app deals of the day: Agent A, Gallery, OXXO, X Launcher Pro, and more

It’s time to cap off the work week with this afternoon’s best Android app deals. You’ll want to browse through our coverage of the first cash discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE as well its Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, then come right back here for all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals. put collection is headlined by deals on Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Gallery, OXXO, The Tiny Bang Story, X Launcher Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals below.

Today’s best Android app deals:

More on Agent A:

Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

