Withings’ all-new ScanWatch falls to best Amazon prices yet from $230 or score a $50 GC

Amazon is now offering the new Withings ScanWatch 42mm for $242.86 shipped. Normally fetching $280, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $29 off the going rate. This is also only the second notable chance to save of any kind. The 38mm style is also down to $229.99 from its usual $280 going rate. Over at Best Buy, you can bring home the new wearable with a $50 gift card attached, which applies to both the 38 and 42mm versions.
Arriving with an array of health monitoring features, the new ScanWatch arrives with FDA-cleared ECG and Sp02 monitoring on top of the usual suspects of heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. All of that is packed into a stainless steel case with a physical crown that can tag along while swimming at up to 50-meter depths. Not to mention, there’s 30-day battery life, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.
Alongside the all-new ScanWatch going on sale, we’re also tracking some discounts across Withings’ other wearables. Detailed down below, you’ll also find some of the brand’s official wristbands up for grabs, too.
- Steel HR Sport: $160 (Reg. $200)
- Steel HR Hybrid: $144 (Reg. $180)
- Leather Wristband: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Braided Nylon Wristband: $32 (Reg. $40)
While not as much of an Apple Watch competitor as the lead deal, the Fitbit Charge 5 is still quite the compelling wearable. Currently on sale as well, this one enters with a more typical fitness tracker design while delivering ECG monitoring. Best of all? It’s down to a new Amazon low of $120.
Withings ScanWatch features:
Discover ScanWatch, a hybrid smartwatch that detects heart health conditions and helps improve overall fitness. Nested in a high-end watch, state-of-the-art technology has been carefully selected to create Withings most health-oriented watch to date. Developed with cardiologists, this clinically validated hybrid smartwatch can alert a user to a possible case of atrial fibrillation. ScanWatch also offers in-depth activity and sleep tracking, water resistance to 5 ATM, and an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days before it needs to be charged.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!