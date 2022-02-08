Google’s official OG Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger returns to low of $29 (Save 28%)

Woot is currently offering the official previous-generation Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Charger for $28.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery applies in any other case. Normally fetching $40 these days, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 28% off. Whether you just recently picked up the Pixel65 or are still rocking an older Google handset, adding the brand’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Even though this isn’t the all-new second-generation model, it’s still worth a look at today’s low price. You can get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

If picking up the Pixel 6 any time soon is on your radar, it’s worth highlighting again that Google just recently launched a predecessor to the lead deal that you can check out right here. Though if you’d just like to make out for less entirely, bringing home Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for only $19 at Amazon will still deliver a convenient place to refuel your smartphone at the desk or nightstand. The only downside is you’re ditching the more tailored Pixel experience found above.

Then head on over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup from yesterday for some other ways to outfit your handset without having to pay full price. With a new collection of Android essentials and other gear up for grabs, pricing starting at $8.50.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

