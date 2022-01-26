Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W Mini USB-C Charger $8.50 (Reg. $13), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W Mini USB-C Charger for $8.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 258VWOEE at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Normally $13, today’s deal saves you 35% and is right in line with the typical 20W discounts that we see. If you’re ready to enjoy fast charging on your iPhone or Android smartphone, then it’s time to pick up a 20W USB-C charger. Compatible with all of the latest charging tech, you’ll be able to leverage 15W charging with MagSafe and 20W corded power on other devices. Plus, it’s ultra-compact and can easily be stored in a purse, pocket, or laptop bag to help you recharge when on-the-go.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple Watch Series 6 sees $129 Grade-A refurb discount to $300, SE at $220, more from $160
- KKM MagSafe Charger with Power Adapter: $17 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- Garmin Venu 2 returns to Amazon all-time low with 11-day battery life in tow at $350 (Save $50)
- Baseus 10,000mAh 5W MagSafe/20W USB-C PD Power Bank: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- AirPods Max deliver best-in-class ANC, Spatial Audio, more at $449 (Save $100)
- Miracase Vent Smartphone Car Mount: $14.50 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- OtterBox launches 20% off sitewide sale: iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe accessories, more
- 2-pack Cabepow 10-foot USB-A to USB-C Cable: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless ANC Earbuds in all colors down at $100 (Reg. $150)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds: $12 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- Miracase Air Vent Phone Holder: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Wyze Cam V3 delivers an affordable smart home upgrade with rare discount to $30 (Reg. $36)
- GEEKERA 3-in-1 Wireless iPhone Charging Station: $41.50 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- UGREEN MFi Lightning to 3.5mm Adapter: $11.50 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- LG’s XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker falls to 1-year low at $67 (Reg. $79)
- Spigen Dual 65W USB-C Car Charger: $24 (Reg. $32) | Amazon
- AKG N700 noise cancelling wireless over-ear headphones now $100 (Reg. up to $350)
20W PD Fast Charging: UGREEN USB C charger supports up to 20W power delivery to charge your new iPhone 13 from 0% to 58% just within 30mins. Pocket Size: 50% smaller than a standard 20W iPhone USB C wall charger, which won’t jam the other ports on the wall outlet, you’ll have access to fast charging wherever you go. Safety Wall Charger: With the intelligent chip inside, UGREEN 20W power adapter matches the device‘s current automatically. Over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection effectively protect your devices from damage and ensure safer charging overnight.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!