Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W Mini USB-C Charger $8.50 (Reg. $13), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W Mini USB-C Charger for $8.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 258VWOEE at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Normally $13, today’s deal saves you 35% and is right in line with the typical 20W discounts that we see. If you’re ready to enjoy fast charging on your iPhone or Android smartphone, then it’s time to pick up a 20W USB-C charger. Compatible with all of the latest charging tech, you’ll be able to leverage 15W charging with MagSafe and 20W corded power on other devices. Plus, it’s ultra-compact and can easily be stored in a purse, pocket, or laptop bag to help you recharge when on-the-go.

20W PD Fast Charging: UGREEN USB C charger supports up to 20W power delivery to charge your new iPhone 13 from 0% to 58% just within 30mins. Pocket Size: 50% smaller than a standard 20W iPhone USB C wall charger, which won’t jam the other ports on the wall outlet, you’ll have access to fast charging wherever you go. Safety Wall Charger: With the intelligent chip inside, UGREEN 20W power adapter matches the device‘s current automatically. Over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection effectively protect your devices from damage and ensure safer charging overnight.

