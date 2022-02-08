NZXT refreshes H1 case with added space, improved cooling, PCIe 4.0 riser, 750W PSU, more

Today, NZXT is announcing an updated H1 mITX PC case with a slew of refreshed features and new additions. Originally launched in February 2020, the NZXT H1 is a tower-style case that resembles Microsoft’s latest console. However, over the past two years, the H1 has fell victim to several problems, including faulty PCIe riser cables, poor airflow, and a slightly underpowered PSU. However, that all changes with the 2022 model of the case launching today.

NZXT’s refreshed H1 case fixes most of the previous model’s problems

The H1 is honestly one of my favorite PC cases to date for compact systems. While I migrated away for my personal desktop in order to regain the added features that full ATX motherboards have to offer, the H1 still has a place in my heart for compact systems.

To start things off, the H1 is NZXT’s smallest form factor case. However, with the second generation, NZXT is increasing the overall size from 13L to 15.6L in order to provide greater airflow through larger holes as well as accommodate more powerful graphics cards. There’s also a rear exhaust fan to keep your GPU cooler, and the built-in power supply has been beefed up to 750W from the previous 650W to offer additional headroom for more power-hungry GPUs.

On top of those changes, the PCIe riser card has been completely redesigned. Now based on the PCIe 4.0 spec, you’ll find that NZXT reworked the design from the ground up, and it now features a custom-designed PCB. NZXT is also working closely with its new vendor, using a more rigorous QA process to ensure that the riser card holds up to their standards.

NXZT also added an additional USB-A port on the front I/O, which is something that I really wanted on the original H1. Plus, the fan controller works with NZXT CAM for customizing curves as well as RGB lighting. The pre-routed cables and built-in AiO cooler also make building in this case a simple task.

The latest NZXT H1 case will retail for $399.99, which is up $50 from its original 2020 launch price. This is likely due to using a larger 750W power supply and the more roomy interior compartment that this case offers. The 2022 NZXT H1 will be available on February 21 via NZXT’s own website.

9to5Toys’ Take

Honestly, NZXT resolved most of the problems I had with this case. Being based around the mITX motherboard spec, you’re already limited on the I/O under the case itself. So, it’s nice that they added the extra USB-A port on top while keeping the USB-C port as well. It’s also good that NZXT noticed there was room for improvement in the cooling spectrum and not only made the case larger to house bigger graphics cards, but also added an auxiliary fan and bigger holes for better airflow entirely.

This should help keep up with the demands of high-end systems in a compact form factor and is something that gamers are sure to love. Plus, with the more powerful 750W PSU, you’ll be able to drive cards like the RTX 3080 or 3090 and actually be able to keep up with cooling them (in theory.) All in all, this is a solid release for NZXT, and I can’t wait to eventually do a build in this case.

